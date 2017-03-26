Disc golfers in Windsor and Essex County finally have a course to play on after years of lobbying.

The Town of Tecumseh is nearly finished the 18-hole course at Lakewood Park with just a few signs left to erect in the coming weeks.

Disc golfers like Scott White have been waiting years for a course. Instead of taking trips to Michigan to play, people like White can stay closer to home.

"I've seen so many people out here that I don't know," White said. "It's crazy."

Scott White is an avid disc golfer, who helped the Town of Tecumseh design design the region's first course. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

White is a member of Windsor-Essex Disc Golf Club, which worked with the town to design the course.

Ron Hebert has been playing disc golf for years. He and White reached out to the town and pitched the idea of a disc-golf course at Lakewood.

"It's turned into a fantastic park and I'm glad disc golf is part of it," he said.

The course is the first of its kind in Ontario south of London.