The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has only received 159 applications for disaster relief following what officials have called the worst flooding in Windsor's history last August.

More than 6,500 homes reported flooding in the Windsor-Essex region after heavy rainfall hit the area between Aug. 28-29, 2017.

The Disaster Recovery Assistance program was activated a week later, but the ministry said only 91 people had applied for assistance as of Nov. 7.

The original deadline was set for Jan. 5, 2018 but was extended to March 22, 2018.

Money not guaranteed

Not everyone who applies receives money.

"Damage caused by sewer backup is not generally eligible under the program," according to an information package made available at one of two information sessions hosted in Windsor by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing in October.

"However, there is a special provision to provide assistance to low-income households that experience flood damage caused by sewer backup."

The program was also activated in 2016 when more than 3,500 basements across the region were flooded.

Following that flood, 583 homeowners asked for help under the program.