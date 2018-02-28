A disaster assessment team will be touring flood-damaged areas in Chatham-Kent Wednesday to determine whether the municipality will be eligible for relief programs.

Homes and businesses in Chatham and Thamesville were swamped over the weekend as the Thames River, swollen from snowmelt and rainfall, broke its banks and rushed into streets and basements.

Several people had to be rescued by the dive team from the Chatham Fire Department and were carried from their homes by boat back to dry land.

At one point, neighbours on Chatham Street in Chatham, Ont. used this canoe to help each other leave their flooded properties. (Courtesy Janet Vandariviere)

The municipality declared a state of emergency and is still finalizing cleanup plans as the water recedes.

The team is scheduled to begin its assessment around 9 a.m.

If it determines damage to the area requires assistance, residents will be able to apply for the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program, which covers emergency expenses and the costs of repairing or replacing essential items after a natural disaster.