Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has returned from a trip to Washington where he took part in NAFTA discussions arranged by Canada's embassy.

Dilkens was one of seven Canadian mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors as part of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

"I was completely surprised at the overwhelming support that Canada has with respect to the issue of NAFTA," he said.

Dilkens said that 35 of 50 states call Canada their number one customer of the goods they produce, and he hoped to reiterate the importance of that relationship to leaders in the U.S.

"Our whole goal really was to go there as a coordinated team to speak with other mayors about the benefits of NAFTA," he said. "I think it was important that our voice was heard."

Dilkens said that economies have become so integrated that doing anything drastic to the deal would put "whole sectors in turmoil," but added he agrees there is room for change.

"I don't think any of us are foolish enough to believe that there shouldn't be changes, it shouldn't be updated ... I'd like to see it updated as well."