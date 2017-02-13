Mayor Drew Dilkens is confident the city can help save the Canadian Club Heritage Centre from closure after meeting with owners of the historical building in Chicago on Monday.

Beam Suntory, the company that produces Canadian Club, announced its plans to likely shutter the centre later this year.

The heritage centre once served as headquarters for the Hiram Walker distillery and is said to have been a meeting place for people like Al Capone during prohibition. Word of its closure prompted the public, and Dilkens, to vow to keep it open.

"For us, it's working with them to see if we can enhance the experience that's offered here in Windsor to make it better for everyone," Dilkens said. "We have a shared goal in finding a way to improve that operation in a way that makes sense and wouldn't require subsidies from taxpayers."

Not just about foot traffic

Owners of the building told Dilkens they plan to close the building goes beyond the number of people coming through the doors.

"It's not that simple," the mayor said.

During his meeting, Dilkens explained the city's challenge of coming up with money to help save the building. Instead, he said council might be able to find other ways to make the centre more profitable, such as promotions and partnerships with Tourism Windsor-Essex.

"I actually told them it would be near impossible for me to go to council and ask for a blank cheque," Dilkens said. "There's got to be other ways for us to help them."

Tourism Windsor-Essex launched its own public awareness campaign, asking people to share their memories of the center online by using the hashtag #SaveTheBrandCentre.

Tours at the centre were packed over the weekend as people rushed to take a look inside the historic Hiram Walker distillery offices before it's too late.