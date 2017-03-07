A proposal to erect a massive digital billboard near Walker Road and the E.C. Row Expressway hit a significant speed bump during Monday's city council meeting.

Sid Catalano of Pattison Outdoor Advertising asked council to partner with him in a joint project to erect the digital billboard that stretches 10 feet by 35 feet and study its impact over a 12-month period.

Politicians immediately had concerns about motorist safety. As a result, they postponed their discussion so staff could look at potential risks.

"There's a concern the sign could be flashy, it could be distracting to drivers," Dilkens said. "We want to make sure that when you allow that type of sign at that location it's done safely and it's not going to put any motorists or pedestrians at risk."

Catalano said his company has similar digital signs in communities across Canada without any safety issues or accidents.