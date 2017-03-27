One man died from a medical condition that caused a two-vehicle crash outside Devonshire Mall on Monday evening.

A driver heading northbound on Howard Avenue around 5 p.m. suffered a medical emergency and then veered into the southbound lane, sideswiping a second vehicle and then slamming into a pole, according to police.

The woman in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, but the man later died from his medical condition, police say.

Traffic was shut down on a stretch of Howard between the LCBO and the EC Row Expressway.