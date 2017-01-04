The Detroit Zoo is a wild spot to visit in the winter, especially with a new exhibit that allows people to skate next to penguins, said visitors at the zoo this week.

Hunter McKane actually prefers seeing the animals in the winter over visiting the zoo in warmer weather.

"Usually we come in summer and all the animals are sleeping, but now that it's winter they're all out," he said while visiting with his sister Chloe and their parents Tuesday. "Today, I got to see a Tiger that I usually never see here."

A bison plays with a recycled holiday evergreen tree at the Detroit Zoo in January 2016. (The Associated Press)

Many of the animals were specifically selected because they like the cooler climates, explained Scott Carter, the zoo's chief life sciences officer.

"They can be outside year round, like the wolves, like the polar bears, like the grizzlies, the wolverines, the Japanese macaques," he said. "It's a great time to see them in the winter. They are typically more active when it's cooler out than when it's hot."

Even with winter winds blowing the zoo can see up to 3,000 visitors each day at this time of year, he added.

Visitors at the Detroit Zoo can skate near the penguins in the zoo's new Polk Penguin Conservation Center. (The Associated Press)

A new penguin exhibit that allows visitors to skate alongside the ice-loving birds has proved to be a popular attraction already. Up to 31 skaters can glide across the 1,500-square-foot rink outside the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at one time.

While temperatures may fluctuate, the skating surface is made of plastic and requires no water or electricity meaning it will be open whatever the weather.

Wolves are also a popular attraction, according to Carter, but unlike some other creatures at the zoo the canines seem to thrive in all seasons.

"Wolves are a great species. They love this kind of weather," he said. "You'll see them out all winter long having fun out in the snow or in the summer having fun out in the sun."