The CEO of the Detroit Zoo will take on some thorny ethical issues about the work he does when he visits Windsor this week.

Ron Kagan describes himself as an advocate for animal welfare, compassionate conservation and "humane education." But some people believe what zoos do is wrong and are opposed to animals being held captive.

"I think the modern zoo is more of a sanctuary than it is this traditional concept of a place where animals are literally confined and captive and don't have a good quality of life," said Kagan. "I think the modern zoo is one that is centred around being humane for animals and making sure it is not entertainment."

In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017, photo Dr. Ruth Marcec looks over an amphibian holding tank at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, Mich. Marcec, the new director of the zoo's National Amphibian Conservation Center, is tasked with inducing frogs and salamanders to make a love connection. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

Kagan said there is a lot of misconception and a lack of understanding about "modern zoos" today.

He said the zoo evaluates the safety and happiness of the animals and will make changes if necessary. Kagan pointed to the 2004 decision to not keep elephants at the Detroit Zoo.

Hear more from Kagan on how zoos work to protect animals:

"We felt their health was compromised and they needed a bigger environment and a more social environment," he said, adding the animals were transported to a sanctuary in California.

At the Detroit Zoo, teams of scientists and ethicists work to ensure the animals at the zoo are healthy, said Kagan. He also said they focus on the study of animals.

In this Monday, April 18, 2016 photo, Marzetta Hoskin points at a penguin with her son, Christian Jones, in the underwater tunnel at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center in Royal Oak, Mich. (Robin Buckson/The Associated Press)

"For example, we don't want students who are never going to be veterinarians an you're dissecting frogs — we have better technology now to study that," he said.

Kagan will get into that discussion when he speaks to anthrozoology students at the University of Windsor on Friday.