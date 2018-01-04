More than 1.5 million people visited the Detroit Zoo last year.

The Detroit Zoological Society said Wednesday that the 2017 attendance was the second highest at the zoo. The total was boosted by an annual holiday light display that drew more than 151,000 visitors.

Nearly 1.7 million people visited the zoo in 2016. The popular Polk Penguin Conservation Center opened that April.

In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017, photo, Dr. Ruth Marcec holds an anatolian newt, left, and a luristan newt at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, Mich. Marcec, the new director of the zoo's National Amphibian Conservation Center, is tasked with inducing frogs and salamanders to make a love connection. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

The zoo is north of Detroit in Royal Oak. It is operated by the zoological society.

This summer, the Dinosauria exhibit of more than 40 animatronic dinosaurs returns to the zoo. Three major renovation and expansion projects are expected to be completed, and a new habitat for Japanese giant salamanders will be unveiled at the National Amphibian Conservation Center.