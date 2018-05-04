Detroit-Windsor Tunnel closed Sunday morning

Anyone planning a trip stateside on Sunday may want to note the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for three hours in the morning.

A training exercise will shut down the tunnel from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., so the Ambassador Bridge will be the only option to cross the border in Windsor.

There's also a $21 million project underway right now to replace ceiling slabs inside the tunnel.

Rotating closures are scheduled every Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for concrete and steel replacement. That's expected to last until October.