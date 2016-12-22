The Detroit tigers are moving to a new home.

The Detroit Zoo announced Thursday morning that the big cats will be relocating to an expanded habitat thanks to a $1-million donation from the Richard C. Devereaux Foundation.

"The Detroit Zoo is one of my favourite places on earth, and I think tigers are the most magnificent of all creatures," said Leslie Devereaux. "It brings me great pride to be able to support both an organization and a species that I hold so dear to my heart."

Devereaux, a former member of the Detroit Zoological Society and has contributed to other zoo projects, including the Arctic Ring of Life, in the past.

A press release from the zoo states that the new tiger enclosure will triple the size of the tiger's habitat and will include a 26 metre acrylic viewing window.

Construction is expected to begin in 2017 and take about a year to complete.

"This generous gift will help us provide the tigers with a larger and more complex space in which to live," said zoological society executive director Ron Kagan. "We are incredibly appreciative of this gift."