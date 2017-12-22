Detroit Red Wings fans will have a unique opportunity this weekend.

Fans will be able to purchase Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena collectibles through a clearance sale at the arena on Saturday.

Up for grabs are signage, framed photos, autographed pucks and photos, padded red folding chairs, suite furniture and accessories, pieces of wood lockers branded with the "Farewell to the Joe" logo and more.

The Joe Louis Arena, nicknamed "The Joe," has been a staple for Detroit hockey since 1979. The Red Wings have won four Stanley Cup Championships while calling the arena its home. They played their final game at The Joe last April, and now play at the Little Caesars Arena.

Season ticket holders to have early access

On Saturday from 8 a.m to 10 a.m., Red Wings full- and partial-season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase items at the Joe. The clearance sale will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested shoppers are asked to enter Joe Louis Arena at the Corporate Partner entrance, located across from the Riverfront parking lot on the ground level. Season ticket holders will need a piece of government-issued identification to get in early.