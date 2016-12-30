Transit Windsor is ramping up bus service Sunday in anticipation of a flood of football fans heading to Detroit for what could be the Lions final game of the season.

The Lions could clinch the NFC North with a win over the Green Bay Packers, and officials from Transit Windsor expect plenty of people will be boarding the Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus to head to the game.

"We always gear up with a very large number for Lion's games," said Pat Delmore, executive director at the transit authority. "We know this will be a busy game and we will be staffed accordingly for it."

According to Transit Windsor, between 500 and 900 people typically head to Detroit for regular season Lions games.