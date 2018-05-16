Detroit free toilet program means less sewage overflow into lakes
City's Water Residential Assistance Program helps low-income residents pay water bills
Detroit, Mich. residents are seeing their water bills drop as part of a city program that installs new toilets for free and covers plumbing repairs.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Susan Kulczyk had an ultra-low-flow toilet installed in her Detroit home last month. She's part of the city's Water Residential Assistance Program that helps low-income residents pay water bills for up to two years.
Kulcyzk's water bills have dropped from more than $200 a month to less than $70.
The program follows service shut-offs and protests after thousands of Detroit residents were behind on their water bills or weren't paying them at all.
Detroit Water & Sewerage Department Director Gary Brown said less water running through Detroit household pipes and toilets means less sewage overflows contaminating Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.
