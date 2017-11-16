A couple is offering a total reward of $100,000 U.S. dollars if two Guinness World Record-holding cats and two other felines are found alive, after a fire destroyed their home in suburban Detroit.

Will and Lauren Powers are offering $25,000 worth of bitcoins for each cat returned alive. Arcturus, Cygnus and the others haven't been seen since Sunday's fire in Farmington Hills. Mich.

Arcturus holds the record as the world's tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 48 centimeters. Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world's longest tail, measuring at more than 43 centimeters.

The Powers escaped the fire and opened doors at their home hoping the cats would flee.

Oakland County Animal Control Supervisor Ron Shankin said on Wednesday that live traps have been placed in the neighbourhood.