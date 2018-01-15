Curious about the newest models, wildest displays and vehicles of the future at the North American International Auto Show?

Join CBC Windsor's Stacey Janzer as she takes you through the Cobo Centre days before it's open to the public.

The lap of luxury

Volkswagen’s concept electric suv. The rep says they’ll have a hybrid suv by 2020 pic.twitter.com/dRrUa8IHCr — @StaceyJReports

Rugged rides

Four wheel truck pickup truck of th year #CBCatNAIAS pic.twitter.com/i77JlDXOD4 — @StaceyJReports

Sing a song or slug back a pint

How cool?!? Cadillac has a carpool karaoke. I declined but we’ll see how I’m feeling this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/92BiWOywIu — @StaceyJReports

Ford has a Ranger simulator. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/akv0dIKILW — @StaceyJReports

There’s a pub inside for the show The Grand Tour pic.twitter.com/y41tsWBv1O — @StaceyJReports

VR is at many booths this year. I may have a go later. pic.twitter.com/B0gtksf2lX — @StaceyJReports

Wheels of tomorrow, today

Concept car form Toyota. Allows for easy access for those who use wheelchairs to get into it by themselves and drive. pic.twitter.com/XtlSqhoqrJ — @StaceyJReports

Inside the future pic.twitter.com/nw6cUfEbpw — @StaceyJReports