Windsor police service names first female deputy chief

The Windsor Police Service has named two new deputy chiefs — one of which is the first female to rise to that role, at a time when females seem to be underrepresented on the force.

Pam Mizuno, who became the force's first female superintendent in 2016, has become the highest-ranking female officer in WPS history.

Inspector Brad Hill, a 33-year member of the police service, was also promoted to the role of deputy chief.

The two candidates were unanimously selected by the Police Services Board from a field of six candidates.

Brad Hill, left, has a 33-year history with the Windsor Police Service was named as one of the new deupty chiefs on the force. Pam Mizuno, right, was the highest-ranking female officer on the force as a superintendent. She will keep that title as new deputy chief. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Chief Al Frederick said the search for the new chiefs included extensive research.

"I look forward to working with both Deputy Chief Mizuno and Deputy Chief Hill, who have clearly demonstrated their qualifications and proven leadership experience," he added.

Females on the force

The appointment of Mizuno comes after numbers show that female officers are significantly underrepresented on the force.

According to Statistics Canada, only 15.9 per cent of Windsor police were women in 2017. For comparison, Regina, Sask. which has a similar population size and police force as Windsor, has 24.9 per cent female officers.

Windsor Staff Sgt. Steve Betteridge said as of February, that number is about 18 per cent.

"There's no doubt that's a number we always strive to have more reflective of our community," said Bettridge. "Traditionally, and I have to stress that, traditionally it's been a male-dominated profession and that's not something we want."

Police Chief Al Frederick said the face of the force will change to look more diverse. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Frederick said WPS is active in the community, trying to change the way they recruit officers.

"Eventually the face of the organization will change and it has happened in an accelerated fashion over the last six years," he said. "It's not just females but all diverse populations, culturally diverse, racially diverse that we're trying to attract."

Betteridge said the force also has some high-ranking female officers — an inspector, and a staff sergeant who oversees the emergency unit tactical team.

"We have some tremendously successful sworn officers in the senior ranks and we also have several very successful civilian female senior directors," he said.