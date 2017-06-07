Demolition starts today on Duffy's Tavern.

The Town of Amherstburg bought the riverfront property last September and Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said the plan is to turn it into an extension of Navy Yard Park, likely with a marina and amphitheatre.

"If you ask the people of Amherstburg, they tell me the sooner the better," he explained. "The big first step for us is to get those old buildings down and get it in a condition that is usable in the meanwhile, and set up for something as soon as we can afford to do it."

'Duffy's has been a landmark in Amherstburg.' Mayor Aldo DiCarlo discusses future plans once the site is cleared. pic.twitter.com/ETtElfW9up — @AadelHaleem

DiCarlo expects the building will take 11 weeks to take down, meaning the town's waterfront will be a demolition site for most of the summer.

After that, grass will be planted on the site until the town can assemble the money needed to fully develop the park.

"Basically, we would be developing something well-suited for the type of events that we have in the town of Amherstburg," said DiCarlo. "We're well-known for those, and we can always use the room to have more."