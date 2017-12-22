Last-minute shoppers might have made Dec. 22 the busiest shopping day of the year.

That's according to Interac Association/Acxsys Corporation data released today.

"We've certainly felt over the years that December 22 is right up there with Boxing Day and Black Friday for sure," said Chris Savard, general manager at Devonshire Mall. "This week is very very busy."

Windsor shopping mayhem0:35

As many people scrambled to get their last minute gifts, some shoppers were there for other reasons.

"We actually came to take pictures with Santa," said Durwin Boler, holding his eight-week-old daughter Avangeline.

But Boler couldn't ignore the festive wares around him.

Chloe Etue, left, and Essence Foster finish up some last minute shopping at Devonshire Mall on Dec. 22, 2017. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"Sales! We worked here for so long we know when to get the good sales," he said.

Despite the bustle of people, most shoppers CBC spoke to didn't mind the crowds.

"It's not too bad. I like shopping, so it's okay," said Essence Foster. "We're just shopping pretty much for ourselves."

Boxing Day might still be the busiest shopping day of the year at Devonshire Mall. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Although the mall was packed Friday, Boxing Day usually gets the most traffic, said Savard.

"In terms of actual people I think Boxing Day is the busiest day for sure," he said.

This is the first Christmas since Devonshire Mall began its $70 million makeover, and Savard said his team is thankful tenants and shoppers have been so patient. Despite the construction, there are currently no vacant spaces.

"It speaks well to the economy here in Windsor," said Savard.