Dean Lapierre, president of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association, has been suspended from his position and ordered to complete a workshop with the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre after posting "inappropriate comments" about women online.

The hockey league announced the decision in a post on their website, detailing several steps he will be required to take, including participation in a respect-in-sport-leadership program and ethics training for social media.

"Dean Lapierre understands that he has made a mistake and is remorseful," - Rick Paré Acting President, Windsor Minor Hockey Association

Dave Pickford, vice president of travel for the minor hockey association, says Lapierre understands his behaviour was unacceptable.

"We have to correct his behaviour, let him know what he's done is wrong," Pickford said. "He realizes now he made a really bad mistake in judgement."

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association launched an investigation after news broke that Lapierre had written a post calling Canadian participants in the Women's March on Washington "dumb bitches" on his personal Facebook page.

Lapierre wrote apology

The comment was widely criticized by female hockey players, march participants and Lydia Fiorini, executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County. She said Lapierre's words set back efforts to teach young hockey players to respect women.

Lydia Fiorini, executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Lapierre later sent a letter to Fiorini admitting he was "sorry" for his comments and "wrong."

"I'm not a bad guy I made a bad decision in the words I used and ... I'm truly sorry," read the letter. "I did not mean to label women as bitches and put anyone back at all. I would like to meet with you [Fiorini] to see what we could do together to make sure this does not happen again."

After reading the letter, Fiorini said she was happy to see Lapierre taking responsibility for his actions and said working with him might provide a chance to bring the message of respect for women to a wider audience.

"I think this is an opportunity to come to the minor leagues and begin where that sort of male culture gets intensified to try and create some change as early as possible," she explained.

Board of directors will participate in workshop

In addition to temporarily removing Lapierre from his role with the hockey association, the WMHA has committed to updating its code of conduct for social media. The board of directors has also agreed to participate in a workshop with the sexual assault centre.

"Dean is a tireless, dedicated volunteer of 30 years, who has made many positive contributions to hockey and to the community," the statement continues. "The WMHA board of directors will take the necessary steps to institute a cultural change for the betterment of the WMHA and its volunteers."

Pickford is confident the board can work with Lapierre and improve his behaviour and ideas about women overall, not just his public comments.

"We think we can work together with him, change the behaviour and move on — and have him be better for it," Pickford said. "Time will tell on that one, but I'm a firm believer that will happen."