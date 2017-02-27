The Windsor region led the country in "balminess" this month, says Environment Canada, and that could have the city tie the all-time record for warmest February.

Higher-than normal temperatures put the area on the fast-track to match the high set in 1998, according to David Phillips, a meteorologist with the national weather service.

"I always said that would never be broken," he added. "If you average all of the highs and lows this past February it comes out to about 2.2 degrees, which is about five degrees higher than normal."

Several single-day records were shattered this month including a startling 19.1 C measured on Feb. 18. That was followed by a high of 12.9 C the next day.

Records continued to be broken last week with highs well above the monthly average of 1.6 C.

"It wasn't just a one of two day wonder,"said Phillips. "It really set in and just wouldn't leave."

Although the month started out cold, the winds of change started blowing warm air up from the southern U.S. around Valentine's Day, he added.

Usually by the end of February Windsor registers 22 days with temperatures of -10 C or colder, but this year there have only been 14.

Weather becoming more unpredictable

Although it's easy to be "seduced" into thinking warmer winters will continue in the future, Phillips said future seasons will be marked by "flip-flopping" and extreme temperature swings.

"It's almost as if normal doesn't occur anymore or the normal is exist the unexpected," he said. "There's nothing lukewarm or vanilla about the type of seasons we seem to have."

Those extreme shifts "worry" Phillips because it makes it difficult to predict what people can expect.

As for March, the meteorologist said snow might still be in the forecast.

"My advice to residents in southwestern Ontario is don't put away the snow shovel yet."

Windsor's wildlife has been enjoying unseasonably warm weather too. (Lisa Martin)

Flowers are starting to bloom outside of CBC Windsor. The region is on track to tie a warm-weather record for the month of February. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Jeanette Pillon saw this robin rooting around in her garden Monday morning. (Jeanette Pillon)

Warmer than normal temperatures this month mean Windsor residents can get outside and take advantage of the sunshine. (Meg Roberts/CBC)