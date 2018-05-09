Dave Cassidy new president of Unifor Local 444
Cassidy takes over for interim president James Stewart
Unifor Local 444 has a new president.
Dave Cassidy was acclaimed and will take over the role from interim president James Stewart.
Nominations for positions at the union closed yesterday. Cassidy, formerly the secretary-treasurer, went unopposed.
Cassidy worked as an electrician at the Chrysler assembly plant. He said he will continue with his 2012 mandate.
"It's always membership first," said Cassidy. "That's what we're going to work on here."
The focus right now is on Caesar's Windsor strike and working on a deal for the workers. Stewart will continue to lead the negotiations until its completion. Cassidy said he has been a part of the process in the last week, working on the numbers in the "backroom."
"I am involved every day with the updates," he said.
There is a possibility he'll take more of a role depending on how long the strike goes on, he said. He said he's hopeful the casino will reach out to them after yesterday's rally, but so far he's heard nothing.
At the rally, Cassidy admitted he and Kevin LaForet, the CEO of Caesar's Windsor do not have a good relationship, but he said he's open to a handshake with him at some point.
"In this business I don't take things too personally," he said. "My membership is what I'm here for. They put me here and they take me out."
He said there was a division for quite some time at Local 444, but Stewart's leadership brought them back together.
Now, there will be elections for other positions within the local. Voting takes place May 22 and 23.
"We have a lot of work right now. Our focus is not on our politics here at local, our focus is on getting the deal done with the casino."
