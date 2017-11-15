In September 2016, a 12-year-old from Windsor started speaking online with a person she believed was another young girl, but only a month later she was "enticed" into sending sexually explicit photos of herself.

Eventually, the girl and her mother reported the incidents to police, but not before she was pressured to send more compromising photos under threat that if she didn't, pictures of her would be published online.

Windsor police announced Wednesday, just over a year after the first photo request, that a 25-year-old man had been arrested in Dallas in connection with the online predator case and remains in custody.

Police searching for more victims

"There is absolutely the potential that there are other victims involved," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge, who added the incident followed a well-documented "tactic" used by online abusers.

"It usually starts as a friendly chat back and forth," he said "But once they have a compromising photo they reveal themselves with the threats."

Betteridge said although the case isn't a "common situation" for the area, it provides a good example of why parents should speak with their kids about internet safety.

"We need to be involved with what our young people are doing on the internet on a daily basis and make sure they realize the potential dangers that are out there."

That focus on online safety is especially important as a variety of phones, tablets and other screens continue to make accessing the internet anywhere at any time even easier.

"These [devices] are ending up in everyone's bedrooms, they can be anywhere because they're so small and portable."