Cyclist hit by vehicle on College Avenue in Windsor

A cyclist has been hit by a vehicle on College Avenue near Elm Avenue, according to Windsor police.

Police say they were called to the incident at 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

The man on the bicycle was transported to the hospital. Police say they are unsure at this time what his condition is.

Police say the accident reconstruction team is on scene. The road will be closed for several hours.

College at Elm - Closed until further notice - avoid the area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGtraffic</a> ^16168 —@WindsorPolice

More to come.