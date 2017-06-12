Bike safety advocates are rounding up support for bike lanes on Wyandotte Street East in a bid to kill a city plan that excludes cycling infrastructure along the busy thoroughfare.

Members of Bike Windsor Essex are circulating a petition that calls for the improved infrastructure for Windsor's bike loop. The petition has already garnered more than 1,000 signatures in two days.

The latest proposal from Windsor's transportation committee recommends bike lanes that zigzag around Wyandotte, instead of providing a direct route between George Avenue and Vernon Crescent.

The committee's recommendation will be presented to city council next week, which is when members of Bike Windsor Essex plan to present their petition.