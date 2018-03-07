It may be disappearing from schools and everyday communication, but cursive writing is the star attraction of an exhibit in Windsor.

The Chimczuk Museum display goes over the history of the written word.

"It has some nostalgia if you're from the generation that either cursive was your main form of writing," said Craig Capacchione, who works at the museum. "It might still be, or at least you were taught in school how to cursive writing. It was a very important thing."

CBC Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre visited the museum to learn more:

Capacchione said the style show's off the writer's personality in brushstrokes.

"It's not just a means of communication in my opinion. It's a way of expression, cursive writing, that you don't get as much maybe from print writing," he said.

The exhibit also features an array of manual typewriters. It will be in Windsor until May 27.