Inside workers with the City of Windsor voted Monday night to accept a tentative agreement negotiated by their union, CUPE Local 543.

Voting took place at both the Caboto Club and at the Huron Lodge long-term care home.

CUPE 543 President Mark Vander Voort.

"I'm relieved," said CUPE Local 543 president Mark Vander Voort.

According to Vander Voort, over 90% of those who voted at the Caboto Club said yes to the tentative agreement.

More to come.