The number of reported crimes in Windsor dropped by 1.3 per cent in 2016 compared to the previous year, according to police.

The numbers come from a local police services board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Violent crimes also dropped overall, from 2,543 in 2015 to 2,144 last year — a decrease of almost 17 per cent, but 2016 did see five more cases of sexual assault by both family and non-family members than the previous year.

Property crimes decreased when compared to an average of the last ten years.

Impaired driving numbers are down, says Windsor police pic.twitter.com/BbaodzS8pC — @Derek_Spalding

Traffic violations are the number one issue in every city ward, according to the Windsor Police Service.

More to come.