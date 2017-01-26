The number of reported crimes in Windsor dropped by 1.3 per cent in 2016 compared to the previous year, according to police.

The numbers come from a local police services board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Violent crimes also dropped overall, from 2,543 in 2015 to 2,144 last year — a decrease of almost 17 per cent, but 2016 did see five more cases of sexual assault by both family and non-family members than the previous year.

Property crimes decreased when compared to an average of the last ten years.

Traffic violations are the number one issue in every city ward, according to the Windsor Police Service.

More to come.