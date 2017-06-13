Two children have been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a transport truck crashed into the back of a school bus Tuesday morning.

Tecumseh Fire Services reported the collision involved a school bus, tractor trailer and car. It occurred on Walker Road between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Essex Cty OPP-school bus struck from behind by TT. 2 kids to hosp with non-threatening injury.Walker Rd. closed N. of Cty 8.

jim.root@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/omllUyrE4a — @OPP_WR

The collision caused a spill, which is being cleaned up.

Two vehicles are currently blocking the road, according to Essex County OPP.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.