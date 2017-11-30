Santa Clause won't be officially coming to town for a few weeks, but a special visit from the CP Holiday Train delivered some early Christmas cheer to a Windsor crowd Thursday.

When the brightly lit train covered in decorations rolled into town, hundreds of families were there to great it and listen as a musical group led Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy put on a performance.

"We're here to see the Christmas lights," said Ken Regnier, who was there with his daughter Carlie. "We come out every year."

"It's great to see all the kids coming out here and enjoying all of the lights," he added.

When the CP Holiday Train rolled into town, hundreds were there to great it and listen to a musical group led Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy put on a performance. (Chris Ensing/Twitter)

A pair of trains began their festive journey in Montreal and will continue through the U.S. and Canada. The engine that stopped in Windsor came from Chatham-Kent and is headed to Illinois.

The seasonal project has raised more than $13 million and collected an estimated four million pounds of food since it launched in 1999.

During the stop in at the city's CP Rail Yard, the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association received a $7,000 donation.

The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association received a $7,000 donation from CP Thursday. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"It's something we're very proud of and we keep coming back because people continue to turn out and support the train and support their neighbours," explained CP spokesperson Andy Cummings.

A family tradition

He added checking out the train with his own kids had become a family tradition and watching others take it in warmed his heart.

"To see so many other families come out and enjoy it in the same way is just a joy," he said. "Every year it's just amazing all over again."