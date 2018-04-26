The Ontario Criminal Code Review Board will soon decide the fate of a mentally ill man who was found not criminally responsible for the stabbing of an elderly woman in 2016.

On Tuesday, Richard Pillar, 29, was found not criminally responsible because he has schizophrenia and believed voices in his head were telling him to stab an 83-year-old woman in the eye on Ottawa Street.

"My reaction personally as his counsel is a sense of relief for him," said his lawyer Lisa Carnelos, of the decision by Justice Lloyd Dean.

Psychiatric experts for both the Crown and the defence testified that the delusions related to the attack were due to his schizophrenia.

Pillar is currently in custody but now the review board will hold a hearing to decide if he will be detained in a psychiatric hospital.

And I am so scared that if he ever gets out he might come back to attack me again - Stabbing victim

"The Ontario Review Board then must consider what disposition is the least onerous but still consistent with public safety," said Carnelos.

"I expect given Mr. Pillar's condition and his current circumstances...he will be detained in a hospital of some security, whether that's a medium risk or high risk, I don't know."

Windsor Police officers investigate a stabbing on Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont. 0:23

Carnelos added that what's important is that Pillar will get "very, very good psychiatric care" with a new course of treatment that "he may respond positively to."

She also told CBC News that Pillar had been incarcerated in the past for an assault but she didn't have details. She said despite that, no one could have been expected to predict that one day he would commit this violent act.

Victim impact statement

In a victim impact statement read in court, the victim wrote she still suffers headaches and dizziness from the attack and is afraid to go out alone.

"And I am so scared that if he ever gets out he might come back to attack me again," she said.

Carnelos is waiting to hear when a date will be set for the hearing.