Airport officials in Flint, Mich., are crediting a maintenance worker, who wants to remain anonymous, with saving the life of Lt. Jeff Neville when he was stabbed in the neck Wednesday.

Neville, a well-loved police officer who worked at Bishop International Airport, was injured during a knife attack believed to have been carried out by Canadian Amor Ftouhi.

Canadian resident Amor Ftouhi has been identified as the suspected attacker in the stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., Wednesday afternoon. (Facebook)

U.S. and Canadian authorities have launched a joint terrorism investigation into the incident.

The officer was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but staff at Hurley Medical Centre said he was in good condition on Thursday afternoon.

Airport director Craig Williams said Neville survived, largely thanks to a maintenance worker who was speaking with him before he was stabbed. The worker reportedly jumped in and helped restrain the attacker.

"I believe he saved Jeff's life," said Williams. "I'm proud of all of our responders and I'm especially proud of him."

The director would not give any more details about the man, who is described by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver as an "unsung hero," except to say he's about 55 years old and lives in the area.

"He jumped in there and did something courageous," Williams added. "I can't thank him enough."

Officer is in good spirits

Lt. Dan Owen, who oversees the fire department and EMS at the airport, said he was about five metres away from Neville when he heard "screaming and wrestling."

He, along with Neville and the maintenance staff member, took down the attacker.

"I was seeing a colleague and a good friend of mine being attacked," Owen said, adding there was a lot of blood and the stabbing was a "terrible act of violence."

Flint airport director Craig Williams (left) and Lt. Dan Owen speak with the media during a press conference at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. Both officials credited an unnamed maintenance staff member with helping save the life of Lt. Jeff Neville when he was stabbed on Wednesday. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Owen visited Neville in the hospital Wednesday and said he was in good spirits and was receiving lots of support from family and friends.

Stabbing struck 'core' of airport staff

Neville had been working at the airport since 2001 and was respected by staff and passengers alike, according to Williams.

"He's a great guy," the director explained. "He's well-loved by everybody here just for his personality and professionalism. He treats everyone with respect."

Travellers and traffic sit outside a terminal at Bishop International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich. (Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com/Associated Press)

The airport has temporarily increased security, but opened to the public again on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams said it's too early to say if any permanent safety or security changes will be made.

"When an incident happens … it strikes at our core in the sense that we are friends," he said. "We know a lot of the people here … so it hits home."