Provincial police have reopened County Road 42 in Lakeshore after a serious crash that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 42 between Wallace Line & Patillo Rd #Lakeshore: Roadway reopened. ^aw — @OPP_COMM_WR

The collision involving two vehicles happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday, between Wallace Line and Lakeshore Road 105.

The OPP say the other driver was not hurt in the crash.