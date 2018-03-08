Counterfeit U.S. money is making the rounds in Windsor and Chatham-Kent.

The most recent incident reported by police saw phony $100 bills passed at convenience stores on Wyandotte Street East and Seminole Street and a restaurant on Walker Road.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from all three businesses and determined that the same male suspect was responsible for each incident.

All of the fake currency had a foreign language written on the front and back of the bills.

Police said since 2017, versions of the seized counterfeit currency in this investigation has been intercepted by police in many jurisdictions including Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 31-year-old Windsor man on Reginald Street who allegedly had some counterfeit U.S. bills on him.

He faces seven charges for possessing and uttering counterfeit money, and a charge for breach of probation.