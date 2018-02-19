After a 16-year-old boy was shot in a downtown Windsor alley, one local politician is continuing his fight to make the area more safe.

Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin said neighbours have been calling him with their concerns.

"A lot of people can relate to how unnerving it is," said Bortolin. "A lot of the neighbours are upset, they're wondering what's going on. I think that's the first priority — recognizing that this neighbourhood has been hit hard."

Chance Gauthier's body was found near the corner of Church and Caroline streets on Valentines Day. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police are investigating the death of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier as a homicide. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Bortolin said council needs to continue improving the downtown area through the alley enhancement program and other community initiatives.

He said progress has been made to take care of some areas — with things like the vacant building registry and by revamping parks.

"It comes down to the basics and the little things," he said. "For residents to feel safe and take out the garbage after dark in the alley — there needs to be things as simple as lights."

Bortolin said he is planning a neighbourhood meeting for sometime this week.

"Giving them an outlet just to speak about how they feel, allowing people to process it and even grieve. From there we can have a discussion on how to improve the neighbourhood."