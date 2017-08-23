A Windsor city councillor would like to see "complete streets" in Windsor.

Ward 4 representative Chris Holt said roads are meant to be for more than just vehicles, so cyclists and pedestrians need to be taken into account.

The councillor said he's excited a report on complete streets will be coming before the city's transportation committee during their meeting Wednesday.

"It accommodates all forms of transportation, which really we should've been doing since day one, and it makes those alternative forms of transportation a viable option," Holt explained. "There's an economic, there's a social and there's an environmental benefit to changing the way we build our transportation network."