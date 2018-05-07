Council reprimands Bortolin, tells him to apologize in council for 'disparaging remarks'

Windsor's council is telling ward 3 city councillor Rino Bortolin to apologize — in council chambers — for comments the integrity commissioner called "disparaging."

Windsor's integrity commissioner recommended a "reprimand" against Coun. Bortolin because of the "rape" comment he made in the media in October.

"There is no dispute that what he said is false," said Bruce Elman, the City of Windsor's integrity commissioner, who summarized his report to council on Monday.

"They are disparaging comments about other members or about council's processes and decisions."

Council's reaction

"I think this reflects on all of us poorly," said Coun. Fred Francis, who called the report clear and asked council to move the motion for the councillor to be reprimanded and deliver an apology.

Francis said that his major concerns are that the statement was either made knowing it was false or hyperbolic.

"Can we all agree that we should not use rape as hyperbole? Can we at least agree to that?"

Integrity commissioner speaking about the findings toward Rino Bortolin's comments about safety in downtown alleys. Commissioner says Bortolin violated policy and endorses reprimand. <br><br>"No dispute, what he said was false"<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@megdroberts

The discussion around Bortolin's comments centred on the timing.

When asked by Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, Elman explained how it's difficult for a councillor to go from advocating for an issue ahead of a motion going to council and after a decision has been made.

"I'm not suggesting that's an easy line," said Elman, who said there are no limitations ahead of a motion.

"It's after the decision that there's some limitations imposed."

Not a routine meeting

Mayor Drew Dilkens supported the motion to ensure that agreeing to a Code of Conduct carries weight.

"What's a piece of paper if you have no enforcement?" said Dilkens, as he discussed the motion.

He said council hired an integrity commissioner to review violations of the code of conduct.

"This is not something that we deal with on a routine basis."

Bruce Elman, integrity commissioner fielding questions from councillors on Bortolin's code of conduct violation <a href="https://t.co/duyRUpn5QH">pic.twitter.com/duyRUpn5QH</a> —@megdroberts

Dilkens said that Bortolin's comments have a real impact on potential investors.

"This type of comment serve to undermine the trust that people have," said Dilkens, who said that he was asked specifically by an investor about an unflattering media report recently.

Bortolin was not available to comment immediately after the decision because he had to go back to council business after the councillors finished debating the motion concerning his comments.

Last week, he told reporters he has asked for a judicial review of the report.

Elliott: 'Man up'

"It's not a good place today," said Coun. John Elliott, who said he is cautious about the words he uses during debates, especially during passionate issues.

"I've learned that this is part of the job," said Elliott, who voted in favour of the report's recommendations.

Integrity Commissioner Bruce Elman gave a presentation on the report he completed into Bortolin's comments. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"You man up," said Elliott, who called it embarrassing.

"Be a man, apologize for the words."

Support for Bortolin

"I don't believe we should be here," said Coun. Chris Holt, who noted Bortolin apologized for his comments.

"We all use hyperbole, we all get into that."

Holt asked for the motion to be deferred but was voted down by council.

He said that recent violence committed in the alley in question shows Bortolin was representing his ward's concerns.

"We've seen a murder in that alley so know that councillor Bortolin's concerns are true," said Holt, who voted against the motion.

'No pleasure taken'

Counc. Jo-Anne Gignac feels like the public does not fully understand how council came to this decision.

"They don't seem to grasp the idea," said Gignac, who has dealt with the integrity commissioner three times as a councillor.

She said it was decision made by council, although put forward by her.

"Can we all agree that 'rape' should not be used as hyperbole" says Fred Francis who asked council to move motion to reprimand.... Chris Holt opposing motion says "what we saw is a councillor speaking on behalf of his residents" <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@megdroberts

"The code as I read it is pretty instructive and clear because we need that," said Gignac, who said there is "no pleasure taken" in reprimanded a member of council.

"We also have to be very clear and recognize what our responsibilities are as the officially elected body," she said, voting in favour of the motion.

Democracy in chambers

"This chamber, council chamber is basically democracy in action. This is really democracy right here," said Coun. Paul Borrelli, who supported the motion.

"At the end of the day when we get out of those doors we go for coffee."

We've seen a murder in that alley so know that Councillor's Bortolin's concerns are true. - Coun . Chris Holt

"It just happens to be that he's a guy who made the mistake. I could have made that mistake," said Borrelli, adding that he believes it's about consequences for your actions.

"When you sign it you agree to certain provisions. When you violate a contract there are repercussions."

'When they're over, they're over'

Coun. Hilary Payne supported the motion and highlighted the timing of Bortolin's comments — coming after the decision.

Payne said that Bortolin should have raised those issues during the debate in council.

"After the vote is taken, it's over," said Payne, who couldn't recall if Bortolin made a similar argument about funding priorities during the debate over the motion.

"We've got to put out of our mind any criticism after the fact," said Payne, who called Bortolin's comments "extreme." ​