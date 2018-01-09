Council puts the freeze on bylaw that would see dogs brought indoors during extreme cold

More winter will happen before Windsor City Council deals with a request to shorten the amount of time dog owners can leave their animals outside.

Concerned citizen Howard Weeks presented a petition at Monday night's council meeting.

Weeks said when Environment Canada issues an extreme cold warning — as it has recently done more than once in our area — dogs should not be outside for more than 15 minutes.

The city's current bylaw allows dogs to be tied up outside for up to four hours at a time, no matter what the weather.

Howard Weeks presented a petition at Monday night's council meeting. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Weeks said he complained to police and the humane society when he saw a dog left out during the cold snap.

"Fortunately, the dog owner was co-operative, and I now rarely see the animal outside," Weeks told council. "I say fortunately because if the owner had wanted to mistreat the animal by leaving it out to suffer, there would have been nothing under the present bylaw the authorities could have done."

Ward 9 Councillor Hilary Payne tried to get the rules changed quickly last night, but the rest of council decided city administrators need time to prepare an "enforceable" bylaw.

"We're trying to keep environments safe for dogs. That's all I'm trying to do, and it's a very simple modification," said Payne. "Whenever Environment Canada issues an extreme cold weather warning then dog owners would have to take their dogs into the warmth. That's all."