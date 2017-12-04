Windsor city council has approved the creation of a $2.75 million city-wide arts endowment fund.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said public art projects will be funded by interest earned on the money set aside from two prior budgets.

The funding is not for the general arts community, he explained.

"This is something that city council will have control over with respect to identifying what public art projects they would like to see happen and then funding those projects," said Dilkens.

He added the goal of the fund is to make Windsor more livable, more exciting and more interesting.

A motion to create the fund was passed unanimously during council's meeting Monday.

The purpose of the fund is to provide an ongoing source of support for "public art related aspects of future City capital projects," according to a report prepared by Marco Aquino, Windsor's executive initiatives coordinator.