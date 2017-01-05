The owners of Cottage Cold Storage are thanking the community for its support and asking the public not to give them any money after $5,000 worth of meat was stolen from their store.

After someone broke into their butcher shop on Dec. 29 and made off with thousands of dollars in meat John Ivanisko said his family would figure out a way to keep going. The store was even open the next day.

The meat market owner said since the theft many visitors have stopped by and wished the family well.

"Everybody that comes in, they tell us how bad they feel and sorry that it happened," Ivanisko said. "We are moving on and we've even had people come in and not even buy anything. Just to say they were sorry to hear what happened to us."

Owners not accepting cash

He added that the insurance company is covering the loss and the shop will have another meat delivery soon.

In the meantime, Ivanisko said the store is not accepting cash donations — one man came by and left $50 on their counter, which the owner said he will donate to the local food bank.

Ivanisko said he was contacted by someone asking to take part in a GoFundMe page for their loss, but declined their offer. That GoFundMe page is still online, but the family is not associated with it.