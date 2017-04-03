For some, just having the confidence to pull on a costume and walk outside is heroic.

The magic effect comic book conventions can have on confidence was on display during Windsor Comic Book Syndicon 2017 over the weekend.

Kaye Norkooli is a fashion student at St. Clair College who has been attending these events for years. She said wearing costumes and meeting others has helped her feel good about herself.

"I had a lot of self-esteem issues in like high school and stuff, and one of the major things that raised my personal confidence was wearing these costumes and going to these events and being surrounded by so many people who also like what you do," she said.

People at Comic-themed events are often encouraging and seeing how others dress up can be a source of inspiration, she added.

Michael Poirier helped organize the third-annual event and said he was surprised when he realized just how big the comic book community in Windsor is.

"This is an event to celebrate .. everything to do with comic books, cartoons and movies," he said, adding it was a place for people who appreciate fantasy, science-fiction and magic to meet up.

Wearing a Japanese maid costume, Isis Kimmerly said the thing she loves most about comic con events is the ability to show your personality however you want.

"Things like this are really good for people who are nerds I guess to come and express themselves," she said.