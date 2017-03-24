The cost of natural gas is about to go up for much of Ontario.

The Ontario Energy Board announced it has approved price increases set to kick in April 1.

Union Gas customers in the southern portion of the province will see their monthly bills increase by about $1.68 — roughly $20 per year.

Even with the cost hike the OEB said customers will be paying "significantly less" than they were in 2009 and 2014 when rates were higher because of high market prices and cold weather.