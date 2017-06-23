Corrections workers in Windsor have rejected a new tentative agreement after being presented the deal by the provincial branch of their union.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says majority of its 27-thousand members have ratified a tentative contract but 8-thousand correctional staff represented by the union have rejected their agreement.

Local 135 President Randy Simpraga, who represents some of those workers, said their branch has been fighting to get their own collective agreement breaking away from the Ontario Public Service.

"Our needs in corrections are different than the needs in the OPS," Simpraga said.

The branch is looking for pension improvements, wage adjustments, work load and leave issues. There are certain issues that correction workers have fallen behind on in the last few years, Simpraga said.

"We just want to be respected by the government, we don't want the universe here."

Simpraga represents just over 300 workers, and 98.8% of them voted against the tentative agreement.

The local union president said this is a historic time, and ultimately correction workers would like to bargain their own collective agreement.

The bargaining team will meet in Toronto in the next week to make a plan and negotiate a "fair agreement for all" with the government.