Cooper's Hawk Winery is set to launch a new orange wine. But before you pass judgment, it doesn't taste like oranges and it's not made with them either.

The wine is fermented with white wine grapes left in the skin.

"We kept the grapes and the stems all together for about two weeks in a cold room," said Adam Graham, winemaker and vineyard manager.

The orange colour comes from the skins.

Process is thousands of years old

Graham said producing the wine is a labour intensive process. The grapes are picked by hand and it goes through a time-consuming fermentation process.

"We like to have fun and do new experiments here," said Graham, adding that although the technique is thousands of years old it's a new category that VQA has brought forward.

"Some wineries up in Niagara have some really good success with it," said Graham, of the fruity tasting wine. "I'm excited for people to try it. I think it's a fantastic wine to drink on its own. I think it's going to be even better with food."

Graham described the wine as a "geeky style" and said it's something connoisseurs would lean toward.

The wine will be available at the Cooper's Hawk Winery in Harrow starting Friday and at LCBO stores this summer.