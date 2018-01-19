As the North American International Auto Show gears up to open to the public Saturday, CBC's teen correspondent Kegun Morkin has a few favourites he said you won't want to miss.

Morkin's top pick is a little out of his price range with a value of more than $2 million. And it just so happens to hold the world record for highest top speed for a production vehicle.

Imagine going 447 km/hr

We're talking about the Koenigsegg Agera RS, which hit a top speed of 447.19 km/hr in the Nevada desert back in November.

Take a listen to Morkin explain why this car is his absolutely favourite.

The car's creator, Christian von Koenigsegg, happened to be in attendance during the North American International Auto Show media preview this week.

Morkin was persistent in trying to land a one-on-one interview with the man he only dreamed of meeting. To his surprise on day two, the auto giant granted the 15-year-old's last-minute request.

Take a listen.

If you want to check out the Koenigsegg Agera RS at this year's Detroit auto show, head to the Michelin display in the back right corner of the showroom near FCA.

Another must-see, according to Morkin, is the Audi R8 V10 Plus.

Here's the 15-year-old explaining why it's so cool.

Check out some of the other new, flashy vehicles at this year's Detroit auto show.

It opens to the public on Saturday and runs until January 28.