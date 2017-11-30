Seal meat jerky will be served at a Windsor screening of the film Angry Inuk, which highlights the importance of seal hunting to the Inuit people.

The National Film Board movie also looks to challenge long-standing perceptions of seal hunting in Inuit culture. Organizers in Windsor wanted to take that a step further and actually serve the controversial food in jerky form.

Last month a Toronto restaurant became the center of a contentious debate after serving seal meat on its menu, a traditional Indigenous food. It sparked online debate and even a petition calling for the owners to remove seal from the menu.

"Just because it could be a difficult conversation, doesn't mean we shouldn't be discussing it." - Kathryn Pasquach, Aboriginal Outreach Coordinator, UWindsor

"That's always a concern that people may be vocal about the fact that we are serving it," said University of Windsor Aboriginal Outreach Coordinator Kathryn Pasquach. "I think it's important that we have those conversations. Just because it could be a difficult conversation, doesn't mean we shouldn't be discussing it."

Angry Inuk is part of the Wide Awake Film Series being screened at the University of Windsor, which runs until March. It's a selection of five Indigenous films presented by the National Film Board, the Arts Council Windsor and Region, as well as the University of Windsor's Aboriginal Education Centre.

Rare exposure to Inuit culture

Pasquach believes it's an important film for people in Windsor-Essex to see. And she hopes people will realize that these traditions have been in place for a long time.

"I think that being so far south in Canada, we're really disconnected from Indigenous communities in Canada, but particularly the north," she said. "It's very rare that you get exposed to the culture and lifestyle of Inuit people. And this will really help educate people on their way of life and why the seal hunt is not necessarily a bad thing."

The free screening will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Odette School of Business inside room 104. Three more Indigenous films will be shown in January, February and March.