The group overseeing construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has extended its deadline to receive proposals from contractors vying to win the right to build the $4.8-billion project.

Officials from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority announced Thursday they will give the three groups bidding on the bridge four more months to come up with their detailed plans.

Last week, the bridge authority said the three consortiums short-listed to make the final bids asked for more time. The new deadline, now scheduled for May, is not expected to delay start of "significant construction" in 2018, according to a news release from the bridge authority.

Officials say preliminary work can begin before September, when the procurement process ends. The bridge authority has already spent $350 million preparing land on both sides of the border.

"Doing this work now enables our private-sector partner to begin construction as quickly as possible in 2018," the news release states.

Officials estimate building a bridge at the bustling border crossing will take about four years, once construction starts, putting a completion date some time in 2022. But a more definitive timeline will be mapped out once the final contractor is selected.