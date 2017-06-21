Construction is about to begin on a controversial roundabout and statue in Sandwich Town.

The project, which drew the ire of area residents and led to heated arguments during council meetings, will transform the intersection of Sandwich Street and Riverside Avenue into a traffic circle.

The work is expected to last from Thursday until Sept. 1 and will include a new water main and pavement.

During construction, vehicles will be detoured to Wyandotte Street West and Mill Street.

The roundabout will be crowned with a giant statue of General Isaac Brock and Chief Tecumseh, despite concerns from neighbourhood residents that will be unsafe and inaccessible to the public.

People living in the area argued the statue should be placed in nearby Patterson Park so students and passersby could study the artwork and learn about the area's history, but council voted unanimously in favour of the roundabout.

At the time, Coun. John Elliott, who represents the neighbourhood, described the statue as a "landmark piece" that would draw people into Sandwich.