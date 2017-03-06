Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier promised lower taxes and no corporate subsidies - including for the auto sector - during a breakfast visit in Windsor Monday morning.

The Quebec politician and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted about 100 people at the Lumberjack Restaurant on Howard Avenue and took questions about taxes, immigration and abortion.

Bernier described the four branches of his platform as "individual freedom, personal responsibility, respect and fairness."

As a politician who has publicly opposed subsidies for Quebec businesses, such as Bombardier, Bernier said he couldn't support similar funds for the auto industry.

Bernier on subsidies for the auto industry: "I said no to Bombardier so I'd have to say no." Pushes for tax reform. — @CBCWindsor

He promised to leave more money in Canadian's pockets and called for a flat tax that could eliminate income splitting and increasing personal exemptions for the poor.

"I'm the only one who wants to abolish corporate welfare," he said.

He also outlined his plan to eliminate supply management in agricultural sectors, saying it would "drastically" lower prices in Canada.

Supply management controls how much product farmers can produce through quotas.

Corporate subsidy won't be needed says Bernier under his tax plans. pic.twitter.com/uPUMIhqxqK — @CBCWindsor

The candidate said he supports an immigration policy based on the needs of the country, including putting a priority on immigrants moving to Canada for economic reasons.

"We must have more refugees coming from private sponsorship," he added.